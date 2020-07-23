Colin Daniel: Burton Albion defender takes drop in wages in signing one-year deal

Colin Daniel joined Burton from Peterborough in January 2019

Defender Colin Daniel has taken a drop in wages to sign a new one-year deal at League One side Burton Albion.

Daniel, 32, follows Stephen Quinn, John Brayford and Kieran Wallace in agreeing new terms to help the Brewers in the Covid-19 financial situation.

He has played 49 games since arriving at Burton from Peterborough in January 2019, including 31 this past season.

"I'm really excited to get back playing and working under the new manager (Jake Buxton)," Daniel said.

The Nottingham-born full-back has made 451 career appearances, the bulk of which have come at Macclesfield, Blackpool and Mansfield.

Buxton, who was promoted to the top job when Nigel Clough stood down to help the club financially at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, added: "His Football League experience speaks for itself and since arriving, his availability for selection has been brilliant, chipping in with a number of assists."