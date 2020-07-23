Danny Guthrie: Walsall midfielder signs new deal with the League Two club

Danny Guthrie
Danny Guthrie started his career with Liverpool

Walsall midfielder Danny Guthrie has signed a new contract to keep him with the League Two club.

The 33-year-old initially joined the Saddlers last summer after a spell with Indonesian side Mitra Kukar.

He went on to make 28 appearances during 2019-20, scoring one goal before the coronavirus pandemic brought the campaign to a halt in March.

"I wanted to stay. I've built up a good relationship with the players, staff and manager," he said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you