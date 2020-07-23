Danny Guthrie: Walsall midfielder signs new deal with the League Two club
-
Walsall midfielder Danny Guthrie has signed a new contract to keep him with the League Two club.
The 33-year-old initially joined the Saddlers last summer after a spell with Indonesian side Mitra Kukar.
He went on to make 28 appearances during 2019-20, scoring one goal before the coronavirus pandemic brought the campaign to a halt in March.
"I wanted to stay. I've built up a good relationship with the players, staff and manager," he said.