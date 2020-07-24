Nor Mustafa: West Ham United Women sign Swedish forward
-
- From the section Women's Football
Swedish forward Nor Mustafa has signed for Women's Super League club West Ham United from Eskilstuna United.
The 18-year-old becomes the Hammers' fifth signing of this summer transfer window so far.
“This is a very big move for me,” she told the club website. "I am very honoured and proud to be representing West Ham, who are such a great club with a very big history."
Head coach Matt Beard added: “I am very excited by Nor’s talent."
Former Liverpool boss Beard continued: "We have to remember she’s a young player, but she is a real presence and has all the attributes to become a top, top player.
“For me, the big thing is she just wants to learn and get even better. She has a fantastic personality with the drive to improve."