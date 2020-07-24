Nor Mustafa: West Ham United Women sign Swedish forward

Nor Mustafa
Nor Mustafa joins Mackenzie Arnold, Maz Pacheco, Katerina Svitkova and Hawa Cissoko in signing for West Ham this summer

Swedish forward Nor Mustafa has signed for Women's Super League club West Ham United from Eskilstuna United.

The 18-year-old becomes the Hammers' fifth signing of this summer transfer window so far.

“This is a very big move for me,” she told the club website. "I am very honoured and proud to be representing West Ham, who are such a great club with a very big history."

Head coach Matt Beard added: “I am very excited by Nor’s talent."

Former Liverpool boss Beard continued: "We have to remember she’s a young player, but she is a real presence and has all the attributes to become a top, top player.

“For me, the big thing is she just wants to learn and get even better. She has a fantastic personality with the drive to improve."

