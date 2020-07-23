Scottish Premiership: Clubs warned to meet Covid-19 testing protocols

Motherwell's Jake Hastie is tested outside Ibrox on Wednesday night

Scottish Premiership clubs have been warned they risk their right to play if Covid-19 testing rules are not met.

Due to test delays, Rangers' friendly with Motherwell was pushed back two hours while Ross County's match with Hibernian was cancelled.

The Scottish government has given the green light for the top-flight season to start on 1 August.

But the SFA/SPFL joint response group has told clubs that permission may be revoked if there is a breach.

The issue of Covid-19 testing and protocol is due to be discussed at an SPFL board meeting on Friday.

"Any failure to adhere to the agreed testing protocol will risk removal by the SG [Scottish government] of the approval for the dispensation given to Premiership clubs compared to the general public in Scotland," said a letter seen by BBC Scotland.

"Continued positive relations with SG are particularly important as the JRG [Joint Response group] works to progress plans with SG to permit spectators to attend matches."

Current protocol requires clubs to test players once a week, including a temperature check and a swab of their nose and back of throat. Only when a negative test is recorded can the player be allowed to play.

The joint response group also stressed to clubs that it is their responsibility to:

Arrange testing dates and times

To carry out the test no more than seven days/168 hours after the previous test

To confirm results with their opponent and the Scottish FA 24 hours in advance of a fixture

Ensure only players with a negative test carried out within seven days/168 hours play in a fixture

A Scottish government spokesman told BBC Scotland: "These tests are not carried out by the Scottish Government but by private laboratories contracted by the clubs.

"We are aware of some issues with delays on test results. Although unfortunate, it is encouraging that clubs have taken the appropriate action in cancelling or postponing matches when the necessary tests haven't been cleared."

Meanwhile, Livingston manager Gary Holt says we should expect "bumps in the road" when it comes to testing for Covid-19.

He said: "If a game is put back or a game is called off for the right reasons then you have got to accept it. While we have no fans coming into the ground I think you can run with it as such. You can say the game is off Saturday, somebody's come back with an invalid test, fine.

"Would I be happy at that time? Probably not because I have prepared and the players are hungry to play but I am not going to throw my dummy out the pram or kick and scream for the safety of everybody involved."