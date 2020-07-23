Championship play-offs: Cardiff's Pack excited by possible Welsh final with Swans

Marlon Pack has played 41 games for Cardiff City since joining from Championship rivals Bristol City in August 2019

Cardiff midfielder Marlon Pack says he is excited about the prospect of an all-Welsh Championship play-off final.

Swansea City's 4-1 win at Reading and Nottingham Forest's shock 4-1 loss to Stoke allowed Swansea to overturn a five-goal swing on the last day of the Championship season.

Cardiff beat Hull to book a semi-final with Fulham, but Pack admits a Welsh final would be huge for both rivals.

"What a final it would be if it did happen," Pack told BBC Sport Wales.

West London versus Wales is the story in both two-legged semi-finals, with the Swans starting at home against Brentford on Sunday, and the following day Cardiff hosting a Fulham side who Cardiff boss Neil Harris says are "under pressure" to earn promotion.

Pack says the Cardiff players were surprised to hear the Swans would be joining them in the play-offs, with the Bluebirds beating Hull 3-0 to claim fifth place.

"You'd probably have fancied Forest to get something at home to Stoke but that typifies the Championship," he explained.

"It shows what a tough league it is. We played Swansea in the penultimate friendly before the return and they looked in good shape.

"But we can't get too carried away. We've got two tough games against Fulham and they've got Brentford."

Harris' growing influence

Cardiff have been the form Championship side of 2020, rising from 14th when manager Harris took over and Pack says the players are really happy with the former Millwall boss, who succeeded Neil Warnock in November 2019.

"There is a very happy dressing-room but at the same time we're not getting carried away. We know we haven't achieved anything yet. The form since lockdown has been brilliant and we've carried on momentum," Pack added.

"I think the job the manager and his backroom staff have done has been fantastic. The boys have bought into it from the start. You've seen a spike in form and his gradual influence on how we're trying to play.

"I don't think we're the finished article yet, but at the moment it's got us in a great position to get promoted.

"I think there is more to come from us. We've had more time on the training field with the gaffer getting his ideas across and them seeping in.

"The penny is starting to drop and that's been reflected in our results. We're not the finished article, but we're solid and the attacking players we have can cause anyone problems."