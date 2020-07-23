Kerys Harrop: Tottenham Hotspur Women sign former Birmingham City captain

From the section

Kerys Harrop has yet to make a senior appearance for England

Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed centre-back Kerys Harrop following her departure from Birmingham City Women.

Former Blues captain Harrop, 29, joins Spurs on a deal until 2022.

In her 20 years at Birmingham, the England Under-23 defender helped them to two second-placed league finishes and the Women’s FA Cup in 2012.

“Coming to Spurs is a very exciting challenge and I know the club are heading in a positive direction,” said Harrop.