IFA president David Martin says the governing body hopes fans can attend Irish Cup final

Ballymena United and Coleraine will contest Monday's first Irish Cup semi-final

Irish FA president David Martin has said the IFA hopes to have supporters in attendance at the Irish Cup final.

The decider will take place at Windsor Park next Friday, with the two semi-finals being played behind closed doors at the same venue on Monday.

"We have been working with the government departments for several weeks," said Martin.

"In line with the return-to-play protocols our ambition is to have supporters present at the cup final."

In further moves to ease lockdown, the Executive said on Thursday that supporters can attend outdoor sporting events "where the operator can control access and ensure adherence to social distancing".

Monday's semi-finals will see Ballymena United playing Coleraine and Glentoran taking on Cliftonville in what will be the first competitive football matches in Northern Ireland since March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Irish FA had initially said that the last-four ties and the decider would be played behind closed doors but supporters may now be able to attend.

"We are unsure how many as yet, but we would be happy with any number of fans," Martin said.

"Even a couple of hundred, along with family and friends. It's exciting that some people will be able to experience what is the biggest day in local football.

"Windsor Park is a big stadium and we believe we can control access and ensure adherence to social distancing. We will have very strict protocols in place and believe we can cope.

"We would like to thank all the health professionals and medical services for everything they have done, and continue to do, during this coronavirus pandemic.

"Hopefully by having a limited number of fans at the final we can send a positive message to everyone that some form of normality is slowly returning."