Chris Brunt: Departing captain keen to revive Stoke move after West Brom secure promotion

Brunt bid an emotional farewell to The Hawthorns on Wednesday night

Chris Brunt has said he would like to reignite the move to Stoke City which he came close to making in January.

The West Bromwich Albion club captain helped the Baggies secure Premier League promotion with a draw against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.

He knew he would be leaving after 13 years at The Hawthorns and would like to link up again with former Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill at Stoke.

"I've made no secret of how I enjoyed working under Michael," Brunt said.

"He's done a fantastic job with Stoke in the short time he has been there. It is a big club and a good club, and the move nearly happened in January.

"I won't lie, I would love the chance to work with Michael again. If that's a possibility I would be delighted with that but it is up to other parties. There is a lot of water to go under the bridge yet."

'I felt a bit of everything'

Former Northern Ireland international Brunt, 35, leaves West Brom as the club's longest-serving player, having arrived from Sheffield Wednesday in August 2007.

The midfielder has failed to hold down a place in Slaven Bilic's side this season, but came off the bench in the 71st minute of Wednesday's 2-2 home draw with QPR.

Brunt and O'Neill helped NI qualify for Euro 2016, although Brunt missed the tournament through injury

With Brentford losing to Barnsley, it meant the Baggies celebrated what is Brunt's third promotion with the club - but he admitted to having mixed emotions at the final whistle knowing that he was leaving.

"I felt a bit of everything really as it's been a tough season for me not having played as much as I would have liked," he continued.

"But after we got relegated the last time it was always my goal to make sure I left club back in the Premier League, where it deserves to be. I have been here so long and the club means a lot to me.

"It was emotional on the pitch afterwards but you have to look at the bigger picture - I've been fortunate to experience playing in the Premier League and know how good it is.

"I would love to be part of it again, but I have known for a long time that I probably would not be at the football club next season. It is difficult to take but I know age is not on my side.

"I played most of my career in the Premier League and you need to take stock and be thankful for that."

Brunt 'fit and ready to go'

Brunt, who won 65 caps for NI before retiring from international football in 2017, is keen to continue playing football for as long as possible.

He has confidence in his fitness levels and said that staying in the Midlands is important to him.

"I feel good physically. I tried my best over the season to make sure I looked after myself in case the manager needed me to play in games," Brunt added.

"I haven't had to recover too much from games this season which can be the most difficult thing to do the older you get. I'm fit and ready to go, so hopefully there is something out there that suits everyone.

"A lot of lads I've played with who have retired have all said you should play for as long as you can, and that's what I plan to do."