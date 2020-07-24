Kevin Harper says Scotland needs more than 'token gestures' over racism

Kevin Harper says he would join in with the "take the knee" protest if he was still playing

Former Hibernian winger Kevin Harper has urged Scottish football to do more than make "token gestures" and get serious about tackling racism.

Harper, who stood down as Albion Rovers manager in May, was heartened to see Rangers criticise those who abused centre-back Connor Goldson this month.

Now he wants other clubs and organisations to follow their example.

"I have been talking about this issue for the best part of 30 years and it gets swept under the carpet," he said.

Goldson had called out a "minority" of fans for "disgusting" comments following his show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Rangers responded by saying that any fan "unable to support our players" is not welcome at Ibrox.

Meanwhile, charity Show Racism The Red Card has called on the SPFL to support players taking a knee before Premiership matches.

However, Harper, 44, thinks that any such gesture - including threats to ban abusive fans - are just "box-ticking" exercises.

The former Scotland Under-21 international has spoken previously about how he has suffered racist abuse "week-in, week-out" since he moved to Scotland when he was three.

"I just hope that, in 10 years time, when my son grows up and hopefully plays football, we are in a much better place," he told the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

"I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy what I went through. The only thing I am glad about is that there wasn't social media then - if there was, I think it would have been absolutely horrific.

"It shouldn't take for a black man to get killed for us to make a stand and speak about it."

Harper became Scottish football's first black manager in 15 years when he took charge of League Two Rovers in 2018 and points out that Kilmarnock's Alex Dyer is the first in the top flight in 17 years.

"That statistic alone is an absolute disgrace," he added. "If you look at the 42 clubs, I don't think there's any other black coaches."