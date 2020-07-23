Grant McCann: Hull City defiant as he looks to win over fans

Grant McCann's Hull were relegated after picking up six points from their last 20 matches

Boss Grant McCann says he may struggle to convince fans he is the right man to steer Hull City to an immediate return to the Championship next season, but is confident has has support from within.

The Tigers were relegated to the third tier for the first time in 15 years by Wednesday's loss against Cardiff City.

McCann's side lost 16 of their last 20 games to go from mid-table to bottom.

"I can't make anyone believe me at this point. No one's going to believe me," McCann told BBC Radio Humberside.

"But I've got a staff in there who do, I've got 18 contracted players in there who do and I know I'm going to be recruiting players and characters, who want to win, fight and run and get out of League One next year. That's what we're aiming to do."

While there are mitigating circumstances to Hull's decline, such as the January sales of 17-goal attacker Jarrod Bowen to West Ham and Poland international Kamil Grosicki to West Brom, results do not make good reading for McCann.

Their 8-0 humiliation at Wigan just a week ago was one of nine occasions since the turn of the year they had conceded three or more goals, with Brentford and Stoke both putting five past them.

"Everyone has to take responsibility," McCann added. "We will, we'll reflect and reset and look at it after the next two weeks and we'll go again."

Such a slide has prompted much anger from fans, but the Northern Irishman says pressure from the terraces is part of the job.

"You've told me the fans are judging me, but that's the role of management," he responded to BBC Hull City commentator David Burns when told fans wanted him to step aside from the job.

"I'm hopefully going to have another 25 years in this game and will take the bad seasons with the good seasons, I've got to learn from them.

"That's what makes people stand up and have a good career. I've got to look at myself always and then got to try to build a group that's robust and strong and ready for League One."