Scottish gossip: Rangers, Morelos, Celtic, Barkas, Hearts, Paartick Thistle

French club Lille are considering a £15m move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos as they look to replace Victor Osimhen, who is heading for Napoli (Daily Mail - print edition).

Celtic have opened talks with AEK Athens over a £3.5m deal for goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, but the Greek club are looking for at least £6m (Scottish Sun).

And Swedish international and Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen has emerged as a potential target for Celtic as they scour Europe for a senior keeper to provide competition to Scott Bain (Scotsman).

Former Hearts and Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty is set to complete his move to Italian Serie B side Reggina (Scottish Sun - print edition).

The outcome of the arbitration involving Hearts and Partick Thistle is expected on Friday (Scottish Sun).

Celtic's final pre-season preparations have been thrown into question after the Irish government placed a travel ban on Scotland, as Neil Lennon's side were expected to host Irish champions Dundalk in a friendly (Daily Record).

