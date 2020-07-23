Scottish gossip: Rangers, Morelos, Celtic, Barkas, Hearts, Paartick Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish
French club Lille are considering a £15m move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos as they look to replace Victor Osimhen, who is heading for Napoli (Daily Mail - print edition).
Celtic have opened talks with AEK Athens over a £3.5m deal for goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, but the Greek club are looking for at least £6m (Scottish Sun).
And Swedish international and Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen has emerged as a potential target for Celtic as they scour Europe for a senior keeper to provide competition to Scott Bain (Scotsman).
Former Hearts and Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty is set to complete his move to Italian Serie B side Reggina (Scottish Sun - print edition).
The outcome of the arbitration involving Hearts and Partick Thistle is expected on Friday (Scottish Sun).
Celtic's final pre-season preparations have been thrown into question after the Irish government placed a travel ban on Scotland, as Neil Lennon's side were expected to host Irish champions Dundalk in a friendly (Daily Record).