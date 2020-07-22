West Ham: David Moyes expects chance to take club forward

David Moyes took over at West Ham with the club 17th in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone

West Ham boss David Moyes expects a chance to "improve a great club with big ambitions" after keeping them in the Premier League for a second time.

The Hammers secured safety with a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Moyes guided West Ham clear of trouble - just as he did two seasons ago, when his reward was the sack.

"Last time I only had a short contract, so the owners were entitled to do what they wanted. This time I am under contract," said Moyes.

The former Manchester United boss returned in December to replace Manuel Pellegrini, himself appointed after Moyes left in 2018.

"I can see shoots of improvement," Moyes said. "The owners can see shoots of improvement too. I think they understand the way we would like to go and the ideas we have got."

Last week, Moyes recalled a statement made by former Archbishop of York John Sentamu during the depths of lockdown, when he said "promise less, deliver more".

Vice-chair Karren Brady declared West Ham were aiming to break into the top six when they moved into the 60,000-capacity London Stadium in 2016.

Huge amounts have been spent on players, including a club record £45m on striker Sebastien Haller, £41.5m on midfielder Felipe Anderson and £100,000-a-week for midfielder Jack Wilshere. None of them started at Old Trafford.

"There is a great opportunity to improve a great club with big ambitions," he said.

"But I've said it before, we have to try to promise less and deliver more.

"We can't go out and say we're going to sign all the top players. We have to sign good young players who are here for the future. Hopefully we can get those plans into place and start moving on now."