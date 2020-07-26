Championship - 1st Leg
Swansea0Brentford0

Swansea City v Brentford

Line-ups

Swansea

  • 25Mulder
  • 44Cabango
  • 5van der Hoorn
  • 2Guehi
  • 23Roberts
  • 6Fulton
  • 8Grimes
  • 24Bidwell
  • 33Gallagher
  • 22A Ayew
  • 19Brewster

Substitutes

  • 10Celina
  • 12Dyer
  • 18Kalulu
  • 21Dhanda
  • 30Rushesha
  • 32Cullen
  • 38Evans
  • 41Garrick
  • 46Gould

Brentford

  • 1Raya
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 3Henry
  • 8Jensen
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 14Dasilva
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 11Watkins
  • 10Benrahma

Substitutes

  • 7Canós
  • 16Valencia Castillo
  • 17Marcondes
  • 21Dervisoglu
  • 23Jeanvier
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 26Baptiste
  • 28Daniels
  • 35Rasmussen
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).

  2. Post update

    Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. André Ayew tries a through ball, but Rhian Brewster is caught offside.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds46289977354293
2West Brom462217777453283
3Brentford462491380384281
4Fulham4623121164481681
5Cardiff4619161168581073
6Swansea461816126253970
7Nottm Forest461816125850870
8Millwall461717125751668
9Preston461812165954566
10Derby461713166264-264
11Blackburn461712176663363
12Bristol City461712176065-563
13QPR461610206776-958
14Reading461511205958156
15Stoke46168226268-656
16Sheff Wed461511205866-856
17Middlesbrough461314194861-1353
18Huddersfield461312215270-1851
19Luton46149235482-2851
20Birmingham461214205475-2150
21Barnsley461213214969-2049
22Charlton461212225065-1548
23Wigan461514175756147
24Hull46129255787-3045
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you