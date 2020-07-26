Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).
Swansea City v Brentford
Line-ups
Swansea
- 25Mulder
- 44Cabango
- 5van der Hoorn
- 2Guehi
- 23Roberts
- 6Fulton
- 8Grimes
- 24Bidwell
- 33Gallagher
- 22A Ayew
- 19Brewster
Substitutes
- 10Celina
- 12Dyer
- 18Kalulu
- 21Dhanda
- 30Rushesha
- 32Cullen
- 38Evans
- 41Garrick
- 46Gould
Brentford
- 1Raya
- 22Dalsgaard
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 3Henry
- 8Jensen
- 6Nørgaard
- 14Dasilva
- 19Mbeumo
- 11Watkins
- 10Benrahma
Substitutes
- 7Canós
- 16Valencia Castillo
- 17Marcondes
- 21Dervisoglu
- 23Jeanvier
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 26Baptiste
- 28Daniels
- 35Rasmussen
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match Stats
Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamBrentford
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Swansea City. André Ayew tries a through ball, but Rhian Brewster is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
