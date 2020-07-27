Championship - 1st Leg
Cardiff19:45Fulham
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Fulham

Match report to follow.

Monday 27th July 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds46289977354293
2West Brom462217777453283
3Brentford462491380384281
4Fulham4623121164481681
5Cardiff4619161168581073
6Swansea461816126253970
7Nottm Forest461816125850870
8Millwall461717125751668
9Preston461812165954566
10Derby461713166264-264
11Blackburn461712176663363
12Bristol City461712176065-563
13QPR461610206776-958
14Reading461511205958156
15Stoke46168226268-656
16Sheff Wed461511205866-856
17Middlesbrough461314194861-1353
18Huddersfield461312215270-1851
19Luton46149235482-2851
20Birmingham461214205475-2150
21Barnsley461213214969-2049
22Charlton461212225065-1548
23Wigan461514175756147
24Hull46129255787-3045
View full Championship table

