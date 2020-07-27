Cardiff City v Fulham
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leeds
|46
|28
|9
|9
|77
|35
|42
|93
|2
|West Brom
|46
|22
|17
|7
|77
|45
|32
|83
|3
|Brentford
|46
|24
|9
|13
|80
|38
|42
|81
|4
|Fulham
|46
|23
|12
|11
|64
|48
|16
|81
|5
|Cardiff
|46
|19
|16
|11
|68
|58
|10
|73
|6
|Swansea
|46
|18
|16
|12
|62
|53
|9
|70
|7
|Nottm Forest
|46
|18
|16
|12
|58
|50
|8
|70
|8
|Millwall
|46
|17
|17
|12
|57
|51
|6
|68
|9
|Preston
|46
|18
|12
|16
|59
|54
|5
|66
|10
|Derby
|46
|17
|13
|16
|62
|64
|-2
|64
|11
|Blackburn
|46
|17
|12
|17
|66
|63
|3
|63
|12
|Bristol City
|46
|17
|12
|17
|60
|65
|-5
|63
|13
|QPR
|46
|16
|10
|20
|67
|76
|-9
|58
|14
|Reading
|46
|15
|11
|20
|59
|58
|1
|56
|15
|Stoke
|46
|16
|8
|22
|62
|68
|-6
|56
|16
|Sheff Wed
|46
|15
|11
|20
|58
|66
|-8
|56
|17
|Middlesbrough
|46
|13
|14
|19
|48
|61
|-13
|53
|18
|Huddersfield
|46
|13
|12
|21
|52
|70
|-18
|51
|19
|Luton
|46
|14
|9
|23
|54
|82
|-28
|51
|20
|Birmingham
|46
|12
|14
|20
|54
|75
|-21
|50
|21
|Barnsley
|46
|12
|13
|21
|49
|69
|-20
|49
|22
|Charlton
|46
|12
|12
|22
|50
|65
|-15
|48
|23
|Wigan
|46
|15
|14
|17
|57
|56
|1
|47
|24
|Hull
|46
|12
|9
|25
|57
|87
|-30
|45