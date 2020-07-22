Kilmarnock: Left-back Brandon Haunstrup joins from Portsmouth

Brandon Haunstrup, right, joins former Portsmouth team-mate Nicke Kabamba at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock have signed left-back Brandon Haunstrup from Portsmouth on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old came through Portsmouth's youth academy before making his first-team debut in 2015.

He featured 19 times last season for the English League One side, who were beaten on penalties in the promotion play-off semi-finals.

"The move has been in the pipeline for a little while and I couldn't wait to get up here," said Haunstrup.

He follows striker Danny Whitehall, winger Mitch Pinnock and defenders Aaron McGowan and Zeno Rossi in moving to Rugby Park this summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.