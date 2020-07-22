Italian Serie A
Parma1Napoli1

Parma v Napoli

Line-ups

Parma

  • 1Sepe
  • 36Darmian
  • 3Dermaku
  • 22Bruno Alves
  • 97Pezzella
  • 15Brugman
  • 26SiligardiSubstituted forKulusevskiat 59'minutes
  • 8GrassiBooked at 52minsSubstituted forBarillàat 62'minutes
  • 19Kurtic
  • 7KaramohSubstituted forIngleseat 62'minutes
  • 20Caprari

Substitutes

  • 2Iacoponi
  • 5Regini
  • 9Inglese
  • 16Laurini
  • 17Barillà
  • 27Kouassi
  • 34Colombi
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 93Sprocati

Napoli

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 8Ruiz
  • 4Demme
  • 5Marques LoureiroSubstituted forElmasat 65'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forCallejónat 65'minutes
  • 11LozanoBooked at 35mins
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 7Callejón
  • 12Elmas
  • 13Luperto
  • 14Mertens
  • 20Zielinski
  • 23Hysaj
  • 27Karnezis
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 34Younes
  • 44Manolas
  • 68Lobotka
Referee:
Antonio Giua

Match Stats

Home TeamParmaAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Demme.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. José Callejón replaces Matteo Politano.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Eljif Elmas replaces Allan.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Parma. Antonino Barillà replaces Alberto Grassi because of an injury.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Parma. Roberto Inglese replaces Yann Karamoh.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mário Rui (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Hirving Lozano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Giuseppe Pezzella (Parma).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Parma. Dejan Kulusevski replaces Luca Siligardi.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Parma. Conceded by Diego Demme.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luca Siligardi (Parma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Parma. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Parma 1, Napoli 1. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Napoli.

  15. Booking

    Alberto Grassi (Parma) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  16. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Alberto Grassi (Parma) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kastriot Dermaku.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mário Rui (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Maksimovic.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus34255472363680
2Atalanta35228595445174
3Inter Milan34219474363872
4Lazio34216769373269
5AC Milan351781055441159
6Roma341771063461758
7Napoli351691056461057
8Sassuolo35139136460448
9Hellas Verona341112114242045
10Bologna351110144858-1043
11Cagliari341012124950-142
12Fiorentina341012124345-242
13Sampdoria34125174556-1141
14Parma35118164851-341
15Torino34114194162-2137
16Udinese3499163248-1636
17Genoa3489174264-2233
18Lecce3478194276-3429
19Brescia3466223271-3924
20SPAL3454252464-4019
View full Italian Serie A table

