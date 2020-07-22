Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Demme.
Parma v Napoli
-
Line-ups
Parma
- 1Sepe
- 36Darmian
- 3Dermaku
- 22Bruno Alves
- 97Pezzella
- 15Brugman
- 26SiligardiSubstituted forKulusevskiat 59'minutes
- 8GrassiBooked at 52minsSubstituted forBarillàat 62'minutes
- 19Kurtic
- 7KaramohSubstituted forIngleseat 62'minutes
- 20Caprari
Substitutes
- 2Iacoponi
- 5Regini
- 9Inglese
- 16Laurini
- 17Barillà
- 27Kouassi
- 34Colombi
- 44Kulusevski
- 93Sprocati
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 19Maksimovic
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Mário Rui
- 8Ruiz
- 4Demme
- 5Marques LoureiroSubstituted forElmasat 65'minutes
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forCallejónat 65'minutes
- 11LozanoBooked at 35mins
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 2Malcuit
- 7Callejón
- 12Elmas
- 13Luperto
- 14Mertens
- 20Zielinski
- 23Hysaj
- 27Karnezis
- 31Ghoulam
- 34Younes
- 44Manolas
- 68Lobotka
- Referee:
- Antonio Giua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. José Callejón replaces Matteo Politano.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Eljif Elmas replaces Allan.
Substitution
Substitution, Parma. Antonino Barillà replaces Alberto Grassi because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Parma. Roberto Inglese replaces Yann Karamoh.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mário Rui (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Hirving Lozano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Giuseppe Pezzella (Parma).
Substitution
Substitution, Parma. Dejan Kulusevski replaces Luca Siligardi.
Post update
Corner, Parma. Conceded by Diego Demme.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luca Siligardi (Parma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Parma. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Post update
Goal! Parma 1, Napoli 1. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Napoli.
Booking
Alberto Grassi (Parma) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Alberto Grassi (Parma) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kastriot Dermaku.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mário Rui (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Maksimovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.