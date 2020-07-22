Scott Quigley: Barrow striker signs new three-year contract with newly-promoted club

Scott Quigley scored 61 goals during this time with The New Saints

Barrow striker Scott Quigley has signed a new three-year deal with the club following their promotion to the English Football League.

The 27-year-old joined the club from League One side Blackpool in 2019 and his 20 goals last term ensured he was the 2019-20 National League top scorer.

Quigley began his career with Welsh Premier League side The New Saints, and won five titles and three Welsh Cups.

Whilst at Blackpool he spent time on loan at Wrexham, Port Vale and Halifax.

Meanwhile, Barrow have appointed Levi Gill as the club's new chief executive.