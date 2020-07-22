Connah's Quay Nomads will play in Cardiff if they get home Champions League tie

Connay's Quay Nomads boss Andy Morrison is a former Manchester City player

Connah's Quay Nomads will play at Cardiff City Stadium should they be drawn at home in the Champions League qualifiers.

Andy Morrison's side will be making their competition debut after being crowned Welsh champions when the 2019-20 season was ended due to coronavirus.

Nomads have opted to use Cardiff City's ground, which is a Uefa-covid compliant stadium, should they get a home tie.

The qualifiers will be a single knockout match as opposed to two legs.

Nomads enter the Champions League in the first qualifying round on 18-19 August and games will be played behind closed doors.

Officials from Nomads and Wales' Europa League representatives - The New Saints, Bala Town and Barry Town - were at Cardiff City's recent Championship game against Derby County.