CJ Hamilton: Blackpool sign Mansfield winger on three-year deal

CJ Hamilton spent four years at Mansfield

Blackpool have signed winger CJ Hamilton from Mansfield Town on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old scored three goals in 41 games for the Stags in all competitions last season.

He began his career at Sheffield United but left without playing a game and joined Mansfield in 2016 before going on to make 173 appearances.

"After speaking to Neil Critchley I knew I wanted to come to Blackpool," Hamilton said.

"The vision that the owner, board and head coach have for the club is hugely exciting and I'm hopeful we can deliver the goods come the end of the season."

Critchley, who became Blackpool manager in March, said: "His speed is a tremendous asset in the attacking third of the pitch and he is extremely versatile. He is someone who I'm really looking forward to working with and developing further.

"With the addition of CJ, I feel we are making good progress at this early stage of the season and I'm looking forward to seeing how this group of players develop in the coming weeks and months."