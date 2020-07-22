Jessie Fleming: WSL champions Chelsea sign Canada midfielder

Jessie Fleming played for Canada at the 2019 World Cup, helping her country reach the last 16

Women's Super League champions Chelsea have signed Canada international Jessie Fleming on a three-year contract.

The 22-year-old midfielder has joined the Blues from UCLA Bruins, a football programme at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Fleming has scored 10 goals in 77 appearances for Canada since making her international debut aged 15 in 2013.

"Jessie is one of the top young players in the world," Chelsea manager Emma Hayes told the club website.

Fleming is Chelsea's third new signing ahead of the 2020-21 WSL campaign, following the arrivals of midfielder Melanie Leupolz and winger Niamh Charles.