Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss says Defoe injury could push club into transfer market

Rangers continued their good pre-season form with a 4-0 win against Motherwell at Ibrox

An injury to striker Jermain Defoe in victory against Motherwell may push Rangers to sign another striker, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The 37-year-old limped off with a hamstring injury in the 4-0 win.

And with Alfredo Morelos the only other senior striker at the club, Gerrard says the club may need to go into the market.

"I went on record last week to say I'd like to add in that area in terms of having extra fire power," he said.

"So who knows? It might push us even further in that direction to try and get something done.

"We don't know the extent of it yet. We know it's a hamstring but until we scan it, we won't know how long it will be."

The closed-door meeting with Motherwell at Ibrox kicked off two hours late, at 20:00 BST, following a delay in both sides receiving Covid-19 test results.

It comes after Hibernian v Ross County on Saturday was postponed when test results did not arrive on time.

Premiership clubs are required to test players once per week, in line with Scottish government guidelines, with the top-flight season due to begin on 1 August.

Ryan Kent, Ianis Hagi and Joe Aribo all scored for Rangers before the break and Motherwell's Ricki Lamie put one into his own net in the second half at Ibrox.

Gerrard added Defoe's injury was the only blip on a satisfactory evening for his squad.

"That's the level we're looking for," he told Premier Sports. "I'm really pleased with our intensity from the start certainly to half-time."