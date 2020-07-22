Coronavirus: Premiership goes two weeks without positive test

Media playback is not supported on this device Stuart Kettlewell: Ross County manager warns test delays will cause more call-offs

Scottish Premiership players have recorded no positive coronavirus tests for the second week running.

With clubs now required to test once per week, 789 players and team staff were assessed from 13-20 July.

Only one player, of Aberdeen, has recorded a positive result in the three weeks of testing building up to the new top-flight season on 1 August.

Hibernian's friendly with Ross County on Saturday was postponed after test results failed to arrive on time.