Study finds ex-players half as likely to need mental health treatment

Former footballers are half as likely to need hospital treatment for mental health conditions despite an increased risk of death due to neurodegenerative diseases, according to research.

Experts found players are less likely than others of a similar age to need medical help for depression, anxiety and stress.

The findings built on research from 2019 of the brains of 7,676 ex-players.

The sample was taken from Scottish former pros born between 1900 and 1976.

Their brains were compared to 23,000 members of the general population.

The Field (Football's Influence on Lifelong Health and Dementia Risk) study, which is funded by the Football Association and players' union the Professional Footballers' Association, last year found former professional footballers are three and a half times more likely to die of dementia than the general population.

The study began after claims that former West Brom striker Jeff Astle died because of repeated head trauma.

The latest findings contradict previous studies which suggested former NFL players who were affected by chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) - a brain condition associated with repeated blows to the head - had a higher rate of depression and suicide than others, and suggest those who exercise regularly have better mental health.

"This is the first and largest study to date to investigate the association between elite level contact sport and risk of common mental health disorders after retirement in this way," said consultant neuropathologist Dr Willie Stewart.

"This is important, because in recent decades there have been suggestions that common mental health disorders and suicide are features of neurodegenerative disease in contact sports athletes. The results from Field would suggest this is not the case after all."

Meanwhile, another study looking at the impact of current and historic footballs on players, found that the gradual move away from the leather ball in the 1980s could be an important focus for future research.

The Loughborough University study found that when a leather ball is wet, it can weigh up to 40% more than a dry ball, and the resultant impact force is significantly higher than a dry leather or modern ball.

The Football Association is continuing to fund two research studies with Nottingham University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, which are looking at former professional footballers for early signs of neurocognitive degeneration, with both studies set to end in the next two years.