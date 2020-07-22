Southend United winding-up petition adjourned for third time until 16 September

Southend's Roots Hall home will be turned into 502 rental homes

A winding-up petition against Southend United has been adjourned for a third time, until 16 September.

The relegated League One club owe an unspecified amount of tax to HM Revenue & Customs, who issued the petition.

Southend will look to settle the debt through refinancing, with 502 homes planned to be built on Roots Hall when they move to their Fossetts Farm site.

The Essex club announced earlier in April that an agreement to build a new stadium had been reached.

At Southend's previous hearing on 29 April, the case was adjourned after HMRC had been informed of a refinancing plan.

The latest winding-up petition is one of a number the Shrimpers have faced amid financial turmoil in recent seasons.

They are without a manager after former England and Arsenal defender Sol Campbell left by mutual consent last month.