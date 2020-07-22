Jason Lowe: Salford City sign ex-Bolton & Blackburn midfielder

Jason Lowe is a former England Under-21 international

Salford City have signed former Blackburn and Bolton midfielder Jason Lowe on a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old made 64 league appearances in two seasons with Bolton before leaving last month.

He is the third player to join Graham Alexander's League Two side this summer after defender Tom Clarke and forward Ash Hunter.

"We know that he's going to be another brilliant addition to the club," Alexander told the club website.