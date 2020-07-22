Stephen Frail leaves NI youth posts to take Dundee United assistant's role

Stephen Frail was previously on the coaching staff at Celtic and Hearts

Northern Ireland Under-17 and Under-19 manager Stephen Frail has left the roles to become assistant boss at Dundee United.

Frail, who formerly coached at Celtic and Hearts, took over the joint roles for the Irish FA in 2016.

He joins the management team of new Dundee United boss Micky Mellon who was appointed after Robbie Neilson departed to become Hearts manager.

Frail, 50, played over 200 games in a club career mainly spent in Scotland.

With Ian Baraclough having been promoted to take over as senior Northern Ireland manager, the Irish FA now have vacancies for their under-17, under-19 and under-21 posts.

Baraclough praised Frail's input to Northern Ireland football during his time with the Irish FA.

"He has been a real asset for the development of our underage groups and the association as a whole," said the new Northern Ireland manager.

"He joined on my first trip as the U21s manager to Estonia and was a huge help to me during that period.

"We wish him every success in this new and exciting role."

The Uefa European Under-19 Championship finals had been due to take place in Northern Ireland in July but were postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.