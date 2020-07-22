Billy Johnson: Stevenage sign ex-Norwich City goalkeeper

Stevenage finished bottom of League Two in the curtailed 2019-20 season

Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Billy Johnson following his release by Premier League club Norwich City.

The 20-year-old did not made a senior appearance for the Canaries, but featured twice for the Norfolk club in the EFL Trophy.

Stevenage have not disclosed the length of Johnson's contract.

"He has a real presence for such a young man and has real quality with his distribution and shot-stopping," boss Alex Revell told the club website.

Stevenage finished the 2019-20 campaign bottom of League Two and are set to be relegated to the National League, depending on the outcome of an English Football League appeal against sanctions imposed on Macclesfield in June, and providing the EFL receives assurances that the top tier of non-league football will go ahead in 2020-21.