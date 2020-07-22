Jamie McDonnell: NI under-17 international Jamie McDonnell joins Nottingham Forest

McDonnell has captained Northern Ireland at youth level

Glentoran and Northern Ireland under-17 international Jamie McDonnell has signed for Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The highly-rated central midfielder was being chased by a number of clubs including Celtic and West Brom, and joins Forest on a three-year deal.

McDonnell is a product of the ClubNI programme, which has provided a pathway into full-time football for a number of promising youth players across Northern Ireland.

The 16-year-old also had trials with FC Groningen, Sheffield United and Rangers.

He follows Charlie Lindsay in making the switch from East Belfast, after the Glentoran youngster joined Rangers on a three-year deal earlier this summer.