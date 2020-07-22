Jamie McDonnell: NI under-17 international Jamie McDonnell joins Nottingham Forest
Glentoran and Northern Ireland under-17 international Jamie McDonnell has signed for Championship side Nottingham Forest.
The highly-rated central midfielder was being chased by a number of clubs including Celtic and West Brom, and joins Forest on a three-year deal.
McDonnell is a product of the ClubNI programme, which has provided a pathway into full-time football for a number of promising youth players across Northern Ireland.
The 16-year-old also had trials with FC Groningen, Sheffield United and Rangers.
He follows Charlie Lindsay in making the switch from East Belfast, after the Glentoran youngster joined Rangers on a three-year deal earlier this summer.