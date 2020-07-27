Racism in football: Jhai and Simmy Dhillon on facing racist abuse as young British Asian footballers

Jhai Dhillon has played at international level for Panjab

Warning: this piece contains offensive language

Jhai Dhillon had actually forgotten how many times he had been referred to in vile, racist terms on the pitch.

It was younger brother Simmy who reminded him that it was four, not three.

"I'm actually surprised it has not been more," Jhai, 25, told BBC Sport in a remarkably matter-of-fact manner.

The calm response says much about the brothers.

There is anger. There is frustration. But there is no sense of bitterness during a lengthy chat about life, football, racism and running the successful meal preparation business they launched three years ago.

Perhaps that commendable restraint hints at the saddest part of their story as young British Asian footballers trying to make their way in the game while dealing with despicable racism; a feeling of helplessness.

Do you say anything? Will people believe you? And, perhaps worst of all, what's the point?

The "vile" racist abuse happened three times while Jhai, now plying his trade at seventh-tier Hitchin Town, was a young player at Stevenage.

The first time, when he was 15, he said nothing. He didn't know what to say.

The second time, other players reported it, but nothing came of it.

The next time other players also reported it - but it was their word against the accused.

"Two of them were said directly to me and one of them was when another member of my team heard someone say it about me," said Jhai, who was on the books of Chelsea as a teenager after winning the club's Asian Soccer Star competition in 2009.

"I was just so shocked at being called a 'Paki'. I was speechless I didn't know what to do? Should I run after the referee, who was on the other side of the pitch? I just carried on playing. I just thought 'what can I do?'

"I know that each case has come because they are frustrated because their team was losing and we were playing better, so it's an easy thing to say.

"I did feel like if I did kick off and go after him on the pitch then I would be sent off as well.

"After the game, to be honest, I felt a bit awkward, in terms of who am I going to speak to? Should I go to my manager - who is obviously aware - and say I want to make a complaint or I want to do whatever?"

'A hush-hush mentality to protect us'

That sense of helplessness is not something new to the Dhillon family.

The brothers inherited their love of football from their father Chamkor, known to everyone as Chunky.

"Dad was really big into football," said Simmy, 23. "He played Sunday leagues and our love grew from there.

"Growing up in the 70s there were was lots of racism but he has only recently spoken about it.

"He always said to us not think about being Asian or British Asian, just focus on being the best you can be. Even when incidents happened he would say try not to speak about it too much because it will put a label on your back as a troublemaker.

"He had a hush-hush mentality and maybe I disagree with that a bit because it needs to be spoken about more to shed light on things for change to happen.

"But I understand it, even more so then, because he was trying to protect us. Taking a stand could expose you to more bullying, hatred and more trouble. You have to make your point, but you can't risk physical attacks. Sometimes there are fights you cannot win.

"He hasn't elaborated too much but he tried to make a stand at times when he was younger and it didn't work out so well. He didn't want us to make the same mistakes.

"But it's tragic that, at that time, calling this out you were seen as a troublemaker, whereas now you can call it out and it will be supported by others."

'It's so ingrained'

Simmy gave up thinking about making it as a professional because the higher the level he played at the less he enjoyed it. But he has followed his sibling's career closely - the good and bad.

"Covert racism is the big issue," Simmy added. "You can't prove it; it is so ingrained, it's so systemic. That is where more needs to be done.

"We are all biased in certain ways in football. If you get a black player, who is big and powerful you think he will be a centre-forward or centre-back. A little white kid will be a technical midfielder.

"But people are not sure about the Asian player; you have no idea. The lack of role models in the game is a problem. You think - 'oh, I am out of place here? There is no one else in the game like me.' There are not enough role models."

Only four British footballers of South Asian descent have played in the Premier League

It is almost seven years since the Football Association outlined its intention to come up with a plan to help British Asians make an impact on English football and try to change that.

The strategy - Bringing Opportunities to Communities - was subsequently published in 2015 and updated in 2019. The aim was to increase the number of Asians at grassroots level in both a playing and coaching capacity in the hope they filter up the pyramid on a more regular basis.

But, by the end of the 2018-19 season, only four British footballers of South Asian descent (that includes Pakistani, Indian or Bangladeshi) have played in the Premier League - Neil Taylor, Michael Chopra, Hamza Choudhury and Zesh Rehman.

The numbers are well below what the simple statistics tell you. About 7% of the British population is of South Asian descent - about 3.5 million people.

"Jhai always felt he had to work twice as hard just to get an equal look in," Simmy added. "He would have to get a 9/10 on trial to prove himself.

"Footballing ability is incredibly subjective and it is a game of opinions so Jhai would always attribute setbacks down to bad luck.

"He would play a blinder while on trial and it would seem inevitable he would get signed but then he's told he 'didn't fit the style of play', 'won't be able to cope physically', or the 'club has run out of budget'.

"You tell yourself it's not about race because this is England in the 21st century. Besides, you have no proof and you do not want to be seen as a trouble maker.

"Any abuse doesn't physically affect you, but you go home and think 'if he's thinking that, is our coach or scout thinking that?'.

"At no point does anyone tell you anything to the contrary."

Jhai, who captained Stevenage at under-16 and under-18 level, was released after a handful of first-team appearances when the club were relegated from League One, and has played for several non-league clubs.

He now combines running Rice N Spice with playing semi-professionally for Hitchin so dreams of being a pro football are on the backburner - but are by no means over.

Simmy (right) started the business while at university in 2017

But sport, and football, still plays a huge part in his life. The brothers are devoting most of their time to their business venture and, thanks to the support of many sport stars, it is booming.

Clients includes numerous footballers, with the evergreen Adebayo Akinfenwa, Leicester City winger Demarai Gray, Norwich defenders Jamal Lewis and Max Aarons, as well as England Rugby World Cup finalist Maro Itoje all signed up.

"We want to change the way people eat," Simmy added. "Our mission is to create happy, healthy people, making meals for people who aren't comfortable or don't have time to do that - so we do it for them.

"We place focus on physical and mental health and the lifestyle."

While the brothers say they love the business, Jhai still has one eye on resuming a full-time football career.

"I am still only 25, There is time," Jhai added. "I feel like I would be tempted. The business is in a place where I don't have to physically be there all the time. I can spend a bit of time doing other things.

"The dream doesn't just die overnight. It's taken a bit of a backseat. But who knows?"