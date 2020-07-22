Wigan Athletic: Preferred bidder chosen, says administrator Gerald Krasner

A preferred buyer for Championship club Wigan Athletic has been chosen, says administrator Gerald Krasner.

The Latics were placed in administration on 1 July when the new Hong Kong-based owners conceded they could not support the club financially.

Krasner said the bidder has until 12:00 BST on Thursday to sign a letter confirming their lawyers are holding the entire funds.

He added that contracts have to be exchanged by 31 July.

Wigan were deducted 12 points as punishment for going into administration. Krasner says the appeal against that decision is set for 31 July, adding it will cost between £400,000 and £500,000 because the club must also pay the English Football League's fees.

The deduction has not yet been applied to the Championship table, which shows the Lancashire side 10 points above the relegation zone going into Wednesday's final fixture at home against Fulham (19:30 BST kick-off).

Of 64 non-disclosure agreements sent out at the beginning of July, Krasner says he received "six proof of funds and five offers".

He added that "the bids were all similar bar one" and that "the decision took into account how much was being offered and the ability to meet certain criteria".

Earlier in July, Wigan Warriors rugby league club expressed their interest in buying the Latics.

Speaking before what he called Wigan's "biggest match of the season", Krasner confirmed he had already sold one player to pay outstanding wages until June and that another two players were likely to be sold by the end of the week.

He said owner Au Yeung Wai Kay had agreed to speak to him to explain why Wigan were put into administration just weeks after he took control at the end of May.

"We are not out of the woods yet," said Krasner, adding that he was "optimistic" the club would pay outstanding creditors enough to avoid a 15-point deduction next season.