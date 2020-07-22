Stefano Pioli: AC Milan boss signs new two-year contract

Stefano Pioli (second right, pictured with AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic) has also managed Lazio, Inter Milan and Fiorenina among others

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has had his contract extended for a further two years until June 2022.

The 54-year-old Italian took the role in October and his initial deal expired at the end of this season.

But the former Lazio and Inter Milan manager has taken AC Milan to fifth in the Serie A table, on course to qualify for next season's Europa League.

“I am happy and proud of the trust I have received from AC Milan,” said Pioli.

“I want to thank everyone, including our fans, who we're really missing at the stadium, but are always close and supportive.

“Our future is today: we must be focused and determined, be united and play as one.

“We're at the beginning of an extraordinary path. If we keep working this way, we'll grow and be more and more competitive.”

Milan’s chief executive Ivan Gazidis added: “Stefano has shown he can deliver the vision of football we have for our club – exciting, progressive and passionate.”

AC Milan have three games of their season left and play second-placed Atalanta at home on Friday.