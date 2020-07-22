Scottish gossip: Celtic, PSG, Neymar, Ajeti, Aberdeen, Hearts

Celtic manager Neil Lennon praised his players' discipline while playing against an "infuriating" Neymar in the pre-season defeat by PSG (Daily Record).

Celtic have joined the race to sign West Ham striker Albian Ajeti, as the Swiss looks for more regular football (Daily Record).

But Celtic are unlikely to pursue any interest in Newcastle United back-up keeper Karl Darlow (Scottish Sun).

And Lennon says Celtic are unlikely to send striker Leigh Griffiths out on loan (Scottish Sun).

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is pleased new signing Johnny Hayes can feature in their Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic in the autumn, having already played for their opponents in the 2019/20 competition (Scottish Sun).

Former Hearts forward Sam Nicholson is on the verge of joining Bristol Rovers despite interest from his old club (Edinburgh Evening News).

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes changing the rules to allow five substitutes in Scotland will favour the big clubs (Courier).

Scottish FA Chief executive Ian Maxwell admits uncertainty about which division Hearts will play in next season affected the scheduling for finishing the 2019/20 Scottish Cup (The Times - subscription required).

Back page of the Scottish Daily Express