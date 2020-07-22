Ollie Turton: Blackpool agree new deal with defender/midfielder

Ollie Turton scored one goal in 39 appearances last season

Blackpool's Ollie Turton has agreed a new one-year contract extension at the League One club.

The 27-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, has played 120 times for the Seasiders since joining from Crewe Alexandra in the 2017.

His new deal comes a day after Blackpool signed highly rated striker Jerry Yates from Rotherham United.

"Ollie is an important part of this team," manager Neil Critchley told the club's official website.

"His experience will be a valuable asset to the team, and I'm looking forward to working with him and the rest of the squad."