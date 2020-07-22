Sam Nicholson: Bristol Rovers sign ex-Colorado Rapids winger

Sam Nicholson played for Hearts before moving to the MLS in 2017

Bristol Rovers have signed Sam Nicholson on a two-year contract after the winger left Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids.

The 25-year-old Scot moved to the United States from Hearts in 2017, initially joining Minnesota United.

Nicholson spent two years with the Rapids before his deal was terminated by mutual consent earlier in July.

"Sam is a great dribbler who can both create and score goals," boss Ben Garner told the club's website.

"He's a dynamic player who can play on either side of the pitch & is very versatile.

"He's got a great mixture of experience, having played at the highest level in Scotland and also in America. We hope he can have a big impact."