Wigan Athletic supporters launch petition to trigger parliamentary debate

Wigan Athletic supporters have launched an online petition to try to trigger a parliamentary debate around the EFL's owners' and directors' test.

The petition, supported by the town's MP Lisa Nandy, has been set up before a significant day in club history.

Early on Wednesday, administrators will give an update on their attempts to find a buyer for the stricken club.

Then at 19:30 BST, Wigan host Fulham looking for a win to avoid relegation to League One.

Paul Cook's side need a victory at the DW Stadium - and for other results to go their way - to be certain of staying up even with a 12-point penalty imposed for going into administration. Wigan are appealing against that penalty, with the hearing set for 31 July.

The fans behind the petition argue that the EFL owners' and directors' test failed to protect Wigan, who were put into administration on 1 July, weeks after a change of ownership.

The EFL passed the change in ownership, a point that is likely to be used as a central component of Wigan's appeal against their points deduction.

Au Yeung Wai Kay, who heads Wigan's new owner Next Leader Fund, claims it had "invested more than £40m" in the club and blamed the coronavirus pandemic for the decision to put them into administration.

The EFL owners' and directors' test measures whether owners meet standards greater than those required by law in order to protect football's reputation and image. But the petition wants the government to consider introducing such a test in law.

The petition states: "The recent news that Wigan Athletic was being put into administration just weeks after new owners were approved by the EFL must lead to a review of the effectiveness of the owners' and directors' test and its use by the EFL.

"At present, the test does not seem to be fit for purpose to protect football clubs in the future. If English football isn't able to act, the government should review the need for a statutory owners' and directors' test to ensure it is fit for purpose and protects clubs in the future."

Wigan's fans need to generate 10,000 signatures to force the government to respond to their petition and 100,000 to stand a chance of a parliamentary debate.