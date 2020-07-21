Loris Karius: Montpellier interested in Liverpool goalkeeper
-
- From the section Liverpool
French Ligue 1 club Montpellier have expressed an interest in signing Liverpool keeper Loris Karius.
The 27-year-old German terminated a loan spell at Besiktas in May when he was nearing the end of a two-year loan stint with the Turkish side.
If Karius had joined Besiktas on a permanent basis, then the deal would have been worth about £6m to the Reds.
Montpellier have yet to make a bid for the player, who joined Liverpool for £4.7m from Mainz in 2016.
Karius last played for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.