Loris Karius: Montpellier interested in Liverpool goalkeeper

French Ligue 1 club Montpellier have expressed an interest in signing Liverpool keeper Loris Karius.

The 27-year-old German terminated a loan spell at Besiktas in May when he was nearing the end of a two-year loan stint with the Turkish side.

If Karius had joined Besiktas on a permanent basis, then the deal would have been worth about £6m to the Reds.

Montpellier have yet to make a bid for the player, who joined Liverpool for £4.7m from Mainz in 2016.

Karius last played for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.