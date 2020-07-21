Loris Karius: Montpellier interested in Liverpool goalkeeper

By Mandeep Sanghera

BBC Sport

Liverpool keeper Loris Karius
Karius last played for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid

French Ligue 1 club Montpellier have expressed an interest in signing Liverpool keeper Loris Karius.

The 27-year-old German terminated a loan spell at Besiktas in May when he was nearing the end of a two-year loan stint with the Turkish side.

If Karius had joined Besiktas on a permanent basis, then the deal would have been worth about £6m to the Reds.

Montpellier have yet to make a bid for the player, who joined Liverpool for £4.7m from Mainz in 2016.

