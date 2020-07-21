PSG 4-0 Celtic: Mbappe and Neymar score in friendly

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both netted in the first half before PSG changed their whole team

Superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were on target as Celtic ended their pre-season tour of France with a 4-0 defeat to Paris St-Germain.

Around 60 Celtic supporters were in attendance, with 5,000 permitted inside the 48,000-capacity Parc des Princes.

They witnessed France striker Mbappe race clear to score after just 53 seconds, with Neymar's deflected strike doubling the hosts' lead.

Ander Herrera and Pablo Sarabia scored after the interval.

The closest Celtic came to a reply was through a Christopher Jullien header which thumped against the post late in the first half, while James Forrest shot narrowly wide in the final throes of the game.

Warming up for Friday's French Cup final against St Etienne and their Champions League quarter-final with Atalanta in August, PSG changed their entire team at the break.

Having suffered a 7-1 Champions League thrashing on their last visit to the Parc des Princes, Celtic fielded a strong eleven but had no answer to the pace and panache of the expensively assembled Ligue 1 champions.

Last week, Celtic took part in the Veolia Trophy, along with Rangers, drawing 1-1 with Nice and losing 2-1 to Lyon.

Manager Neil Lennon, who exchanged a few angry words with Neymar after the Brazilian won a free kick near the touchline, will now turn his focus to the defence of the Premiership title and the opening match at home to Hamilton Accies on 2 August.