SPFL broaden loan arrangements for new season

Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan has spent the past two seasons on loan at Ayr United

The maximum number of loan players permitted at any Scottish club at any one time will increase from four to six for the new season.

Teams will be be allowed to take two players from a club in the same SPFL division, up from one.

And as many as four players can be borrowed from a single side in a different SPFL league, up from two.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said the changes are "just one way to help clubs build a squad".

"We recognise that there are a large number of players currently out of contract and these amendments simply provide our members with more flexibility in planning for the new season," he added.

"These changes will also provide an opportunity for younger players to get experience of senior football. This is particularly important given the uncertainty around whether there will be an appetite from clubs for reserve competition this season."

The Scottish Premiership is due to kick off on 1 August, with the other three tiers aiming to get underway in October.