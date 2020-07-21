Brandon Comley: Bolton Wanderers sign midfielder on two-year deal

Brandon Comley played 33 times in all competitions for Colchester last season

Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Brandon Comley on a two-year deal following his exit from Colchester.

The 24-year-old began in QPR's academy and eventually joined the U's in 2018 following a loan spell with the club.

"I'm really pleased to have finally got the deal done because there are exciting times ahead," the Montserrat international told Bolton's website.

"It was great to meet the lads and get going with what the gaffer (Ian Evatt) wants us to do."

Bolton suffered a second successive relegation in 2019-20 and will play in League Two next season.