Bury AFC and FC Isle of Man allocated places in 10th tier next season

The 2019-20 season in step three of the non-league pyramid downwards was declared null and void in March because of the coronavirus pandemic

New club Bury AFC have been allocated a place in next season's North West Counties League Division One North.

The club was formed by fans of Bury FC, who were expelled from the English Football League in August.

There was doubt over the status of the new club after the non-league seasons at seventh-tier level and below were voided by the Football Association.

However, in the structure announced on Tuesday, Bury AFC have been given a place in the 20-team, 10th-tier league.

Although the precise dates are yet to be confirmed, the North West Counties League is expected to start its season at the beginning of December following the recent change in government guidance regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Another new club, Isle of Man FC, will start in the equivalent Division One South.