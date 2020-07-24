Scottish gossip: Rangers, Celtic, AEK, Edouard, Arsenal, Dykes

As many as nine Rangers players may have played in a bounce game against Dundee United on Wednesday without having received negative Covid-19 test results. (Daily Record)

Celtic have had a bid of around £4m for AEK Athens goalkeeper Vassilis Barkas rejected by the Greek club. (Sportime)

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been tipped to succeed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal by former Parkhead boss John Barnes. (Scottish Sun)

Livingston boss Gary Holt says he won't be fazed if Rangers make an eve-of-season move for striker Lyndon Dykes.(Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock are in talks to bring midfielder Aaron Tshibola and goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann back to Rugby Park. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam has revealed he missed the end of the season with Reading after testing positive for Covid-19. (Herald)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson plans to sign a central midfielder to strengthen the spine of his team. (Evening News)