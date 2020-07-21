Paul Digby: Cambridge United sign midfielder after Stevenage exit

Paul Digby made 20 appearances in all competitions for Stevenage during the 2019-20 season

League Two club Cambridge United have signed midfielder Paul Digby on a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old made 20 appearances for Stevenage after joining from Forest Green Rovers last summer.

The former Barnsley, Ipswich Town and Mansfield man becomes the club's second signing of the summer transfer window.

"Paul has good experience for his age and is motivated by the task of making us a better team," head coach Mark Bonner said.