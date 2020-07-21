Ryan Giles: Coventry City re-sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender

Ryan Giles
Ryan Giles' only appearance for Wolves came in the FA Cup

Championship-bound Coventry City have agreed to re-sign versatile Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ryan Giles on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old made one substitute appearance for the Sky Blues last season before the campaign was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coventry boss Mark Robins said the England Under-20 international "will be a real asset to the squad".

"It's great to have the opportunity to welcome him back," Robins said.

The transfer will be completed when the window opens on 27 July.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you