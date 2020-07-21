Ryan Giles: Coventry City re-sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender

Ryan Giles' only appearance for Wolves came in the FA Cup

Championship-bound Coventry City have agreed to re-sign versatile Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ryan Giles on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old made one substitute appearance for the Sky Blues last season before the campaign was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coventry boss Mark Robins said the England Under-20 international "will be a real asset to the squad".

"It's great to have the opportunity to welcome him back," Robins said.

The transfer will be completed when the window opens on 27 July.