Ryan Giles: Coventry City re-sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender
Championship-bound Coventry City have agreed to re-sign versatile Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ryan Giles on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old made one substitute appearance for the Sky Blues last season before the campaign was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Coventry boss Mark Robins said the England Under-20 international "will be a real asset to the squad".
"It's great to have the opportunity to welcome him back," Robins said.
The transfer will be completed when the window opens on 27 July.