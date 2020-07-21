Crystal Palace sign Nathan Ferguson on free after West Brom exit

Nathan Ferguson made his senior debut for West Brom last August

Crystal Palace have signed defender Nathan Ferguson on a free transfer after his contract with Championship promotion hopefuls West Brom expired.

The England Under-20 international, who joined Albion aged eight, had turned down the offer of a new contract.

Ferguson, 19, almost joined Palace in January before the move fell through because of a knee injury.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish said Ferguson had been "a player we've been committed to for a long time".

Ferguson added: "I feel like there's a lot that I can bring to the team. I'm so happy to be here and I can't wait to get started."