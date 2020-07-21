Crystal Palace sign Nathan Ferguson on free after West Brom exit

Nathan Ferguson
Nathan Ferguson made his senior debut for West Brom last August

Crystal Palace have signed defender Nathan Ferguson on a free transfer after his contract with Championship promotion hopefuls West Brom expired.

The England Under-20 international, who joined Albion aged eight, had turned down the offer of a new contract.

Ferguson, 19, almost joined Palace in January before the move fell through because of a knee injury.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish said Ferguson had been "a player we've been committed to for a long time".

Ferguson added: "I feel like there's a lot that I can bring to the team. I'm so happy to be here and I can't wait to get started."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you