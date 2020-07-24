Premier League final day: Golden Boot, Golden Glove, staying up and Europe

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea: Henderson on 'amazing feeling' of lifting Premier League trophy

After 370 games, seven managerial sackings - including three at Watford - and countless VAR rows, a prolonged Premier League season is coming to an end with plenty still to be resolved.

Some 50 weeks after Liverpool launched the top-flight season in England with a 4-1 win over newly-promoted Norwich at Anfield on 9 August 2019, the final round of games take place on Sunday.

The Reds might have got their hands on the Premier League trophy but there is much to be decided with regards to qualification for Europe and relegation.

Then there is the Golden Boot - as well as the Golden Glove - to be won. And which highly decorated midfielder will be waving an emotional farewell to the Premier League?

BBC Sport looks ahead to what is at stake.

Heartbreak and tears - who will go down?

Remember in normal times when the television cameras loved zooming in on sobbing fans after their club had been relegated?

With supporters unable to attend games because of the coronavirus pandemic, that is not going to happen this season.

But fans of Bournemouth, Watford and Aston Villa are preparing for a nerve-shredding day as their clubs look to avoid joining Norwich in the Championship.

After a long slog of a season, three teams separated by three points, with almost identical goal difference, are left to battle for one Premier League place.

Villa, who start the day outside of the bottom three on goal difference, visit a West Ham side who are now safe, 18th-placed Watford go to FA Cup finalists Arsenal, while 19th-placed Bournemouth are at mid-table Everton.

Sports data analysts Gracenote have used their Euro Club Index to work out the chances of relegation for those teams trying to stay up.

Bournemouth's chances of going down are rated at 95%, Watford are 77.5% while the figure is 28.5% for Villa.

With all of Sunday's games kicking off at 16:00 BST, expect tears to be flowing around 17:50. For a detailed explanation of the permutations at the bottom, click here.

Passports at the ready - who will make Europe?

With champions Liverpool and Manchester City having booked their places in next season's Champions League, Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United are battling it out for the final two group-stage spots.

United, who are third, will guarantee a top-four finish if they avoid defeat at fifth-placed Leicester. FA Cup finalists Chelsea, who are one point clear of Leicester, just need a point against sixth-placed Wolves to secure a place. Leicester will guarantee a spot in the top four by beating Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Wolves will qualify for the Europa League for a second successive season if they win at Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United were six points off the top four after a 2-0 home defeat by Burnley on 22 January. They go into the final day with an 88% chance of making the Champions League, according to Gracenote, as do Chelsea. Leicester's chances are rated at 70%.

English one-two for Golden Boot?

Eight years ago, Jamie Vardy was playing non-league football for Fleetwood Town. On Sunday, the Leicester striker could win the Golden Boot awarded to the leading Premier League scorer.

Vardy, 33, is top of the scoring charts with 23 goals, two ahead of Southampton's Danny Ings, his nearest rival for the award.

While Vardy goes into the Foxes' final game at home to Manchester United without a goal in his past two appearances, Ings has scored six times in eight matches since the restart for Southampton, who entertain Sheffield United.

Should Vardy and Ings seal the top two places, it will be the first time two English forwards have finished top of the scoring charts outright since 1999-2000, when Sunderland's Kevin Phillips scored 30 and Newcastle's Alan Shearer got 23.

In 2015-16, Vardy shared runners-up spot with Manchester City's Argentine forward Sergio Aguero - the pair ending the season on 24 goals, one behind Tottenham's Harry Kane.

With Manchester City's Raheem Sterling on 19 goals, there is a chance English forwards could fill the top three places, although Arsenal's Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (20) and Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah (19) might have something to say about that.

Will Pope be crowned clean sheet king?

Burnley against Brighton is perhaps one of the few games on the final day with little riding on it.

The Clarets start ninth after another solid season while the Seagulls have secured their safety.

But it is a huge game for Nick Pope as he chases the prestigious Golden Glove - the award for the goalkeeper who keeps the most clean sheets in a Premier League season.

The Clarets stopper has managed an impressive 15 shutouts - the same number as Manchester City's Brazil keeper Ederson.

Pope will become the first English winner of the award since City's Joe Hart in 2014-15 if Burnley do not concede against Brighton - and relegated Norwich score at Pep Guardiola's runners-up.

If Pope and Ederson finish on the same number of clean sheets, the award will be shared for the first time since 2013-14 when Chelsea's Petr Cech and Arsenal's Wojciech Szczesny were tied on 16 shutouts.

Thanks for the memories

Although there will be no supporters present, David Silva will be holding back the tears when he makes his 309th and final Premier League appearance for Manchester City.

The former Spain midfielder, 34, is regarded as one of the club's greatest-ever players, a key figure in transforming City into a dominant domestic force over the past few years.

Silva, who has helped win 11 major trophies in 10 years, announced in June he would leave at the end of the 2019-20 season, adding: "Ten years for me is enough. It's the perfect time for me."

Since arriving from Valencia for £24m in July 2010, Silva has provided 93 assists in the Premier League and scored 60 goals.

Premier League goal involvements since 2010-11 Name Goals Assists Total Sergio Aguero 180 46 226 Harry Kane 142 20 162 Wayne Rooney 102 53 155 David Silva 60 93 153

With relegated Norwich providing the opposition for City's final league game of the season, Silva will be confident of adding to that tally.

"I know he's loved by City fans and appreciated far beyond Etihad Stadium, but I'm still not sure he quite gets all the wider accolades he deserves for what he's brought to English football since he arrived in 2010," said former City defender Micah Richards.

Other things to look out for

Will Liverpool finish the season with another record? Jurgen Klopp's runaway leaders are in the hunt for the biggest title-winning points margin.

The record currently stands at 19 set by Manchester City in 2017-18 when they finished on 100 points, while runners-up Manchester United got 81. Liverpool, who are at Newcastle, are 18 points clear with one match to go.

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry's record of 20 Premier League assists in one season is under threat.

Henry achieved the record in 2002-03 at Arsenal but Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne needs just one more to go level with the Gunners legend.