Jamie Mackie: Oxford United's ex-Scotland forward retires aged 34

Jamie Mackie scored 76 goals in 493 league appearances

Oxford United forward Jamie Mackie has retired at the age of 34.

Mackie, who won nine caps for Scotland, scored seven goals in 84 league appearances for the League One club.

He also had spells with Exeter, Plymouth, QPR, Nottingham Forest and Reading.

"It was an extremely tough decision because I have loved every moment of being a footballer and it's all I've ever wanted to do," he told the club website.

"But it's time for a new challenge. If that's in football in some way then great, but if not then I can walk away knowing that I have given it everything I had to give in every training session and in every game I played."

Mackie started his career with Wimbledon, and made his senior debut at the age of 18.

He enjoyed two spells with QPR and was part of the team that won promotion to the Premier League in 2010-11.

His final appearances came in Oxford's League One play-off semi-final victory over Portsmouth earlier this month, although he was an unused substitute in the 2-1 defeat by Wycombe in the final at Wembley.