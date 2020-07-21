Kilmarnock: Danny Whitehall signs from Maidenhead on six-month deal

Kilmarnock hope Danny Whitehall can "step to the next level" after signing the striker from English National League side Maidenhead.

The 24-year-old has signed a six-month deal after impressing during training, having scored 13 times in 38 games in the English fifth tier last term.

He joins Aaron McGowan, Mitch Pinnock and Zeno Rossi in arriving this summer.

"I've signed him on a six-month deal to see how he goes and hopefully he'll do good things," said manager Alex Dyer.

Englishman Whitehall, who spent much of his youth career in the United States, said he is "very excited to be joining a massive club in a top league".

