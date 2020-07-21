Zaid Al-Hussaini: Crawley Town sign winger on three-year contract

Crawley finished 13th in League Two when final positions were calculated on a points-per-game basis

Crawley Town have signed winger Zaid Al-Hussaini on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old spent time in Derby County's academy but never featured for the senior side.

He is the League Two side's third summer signing, following midfielder Sam Matthews and forward Sam Ashford.

Boss John Yems told the club website: "Zaid is a great young player and is a good prospect with a lot of potential and I look forward to working with him."