Leeds United: Premier League promotion 'is a dream come true' - Stuart Dallas

Leeds were promoted on Friday, crowned champions on Saturday and beat Derby County on Sunday in a whirlwind weekend

Stuart Dallas wants to finish his career at Leeds United after helping the club to the Championship title.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were crowned champions with two games to spare, ending the club's 16-year absence from the Premier League.

Versatile wide man Dallas has thrived under Bielsa and says promotion to the Premier League "is a dream come true".

"To be promoted this year has made up for the pain of last year," said the Northern Ireland international.

Leeds missed out on promotion in the play-offs a year ago.

"It was hard to take, but we set out to be promoted this year and to finish it as champions is incredible. It is something that I am very, very proud of."

Dallas, 29, joined Leeds in 2015 and has called the club's promotion success "incredible". He says he won't call himself a Premier League player until he makes an appearance next season.

"I signed a new long-term deal last season and I would love to see out my career here," he added.

"You don't realise just how big and special the club is until you are involved in it. To be part of it is crazy.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet with the way the games are coming but we are looking forward to the next few days.

"We represent a lot of people at this club and hopefully this year we have made them very happy."

From the Irish League to Premier League

Promotion to the Premier League caps a remarkable rise for Cookstown-born Dallas, who was playing for Irish Premiership side Crusaders 10 years ago.

He earned a move to Brentford in 2012 before making the switch to Elland Road three years later.

"It probably won't be until we celebrate that I'll sit down and think about what I have achieved," said Dallas.

"To think now that this time 10 years ago I was playing for Crusaders, and even a couple of years before that with Coagh United, it is absolutely incredible.

"A lot of people have helped me on the way and I'll always be thankful for that.

"When I sit down and reflect I'm sure I will have to pinch myself. It has been an incredible journey and hopefully I can continue growing."

Dallas' impressive form with Crusaders caught the attention of Brentford

Dallas has been a regular in Bielsa's team this season and says playing for Northern Ireland under Michael O'Neill helped his belief at club level.

"I always thought I was good enough and I always believed in myself," he said.

"When you play at international level, you come up against the best players in the world, so that has helped me massively.

"You want to test yourself at the highest level and if I get that opportunity at Leeds then it is something I will grab with both hands.

"As a young boy you dream of playing in the Premier League. It is hard work and a lot of dedication has gone into it, but I have to keep improving, and what a club to do it with."