Jerry Yates: Blackpool sign Rotherham United forward

Blackpool have signed Rotherham forward Jerry Yates for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the Seasiders, with an option for a fourth year.

Yates had a prolific campaign on loan at Swindon Town last season where he scored 13 goals in 31 league games as the Robins won the League Two title.

"He works tirelessly and is exactly the kind of player we need to continue moving the club forward," boss Neil Critchley told the club website.

"He's honest and has a tremendous work ethic, which is something I'm sure our supporters will identify with. His goal-scoring record, particularly last season, was excellent."

Yates scored five goals in 52 games for the Millers and also had loan spells at Carlisle United and Harrogate.